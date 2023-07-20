SRK's lookalike recreates a scene from Jawan prevue. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue was released a few days ago. Since its release, it took over social media by storm. The prevue was loved by many, and in no time, the prevue had crossed over 66 million views on YouTube. Several people expressed their excitement over the film and also praised Shah Rukh Khan in his new avatar. Among those who loved the prevue was a remarkable individual who happens to be a lookalike of the superstar himself. Snapshot of SRK's lookalike recreates a scene from Jawan prevue,(Instagram/@Ibrahim Qadri)

Ibrahim Qadri is an internet sensation who looks a lot like Shah Rukh Khan. He generally shares pictures and videos recreating King Khan's iconic roles and songs. Recently, he took to Instagram and reenacted a scene from the prevue of Jawan. He managed to pull off the bandaged look just like SRK has in the film.

Take a look at the scene recreated by Ibrahim Qadri here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has already been viewed more than one lakh times. The share has also received close to 20,000 likes. Many have also commented on the video.

See what are netizens saying about this clip here:

An individual commented, "Excellent performance." A second shared, "Ready for Jawan." A third joked, "Recreate the bald scene as well." A fourth commented, "Ibrahim Bhai, you are the real Jawan." "Nice brother, looking very much like SRK sir. I am a big fan of his," added a fifth. Many others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

About the film Jawan:

The film Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone. The film is set to release on September 7 of this year. Jawan has been directed by Atlee and will be produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment by Gauri Khan.