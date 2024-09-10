Stalker horror: Nurse calls ex-lover 1,000 times, breaks into his 14 crore home a day after breakup

A nurse embarked on a stalking campaign after breaking up with her dentist boyfriend. Reportedly, 30-year-old Sophie Colwill got obsessed with 54-year-old David Pagliero and bombarded him with 1,000 calls in a day. She also put a tracking device in his car and eventually broke into his £1.35 million (Approx. ₹14 crore) home to wait for him in his bedroom. These details were revealed in the court, where Colwill pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress. After their breakup, a nurse launched a stalking campaign against her ex-lover, a dentist. (Unsplash/florenciaviadana)

How did they meet?

Pagliero met Colwill when he sought “companionship” after the death of his wife, reported the Mirror. In his victim impact statement, he said that initially, things about the nurse who used to work with him were "tonic and nice". However, the situation changed, and it became “traumatic” for him.

What did Sophie Colwill do?

After they broke up, Colwill placed a tracking device in the dentist’s car. In a statement to the court, he said he was constantly worried about being followed and wondering if she was hiding in bushes by his driveway. She also called him nearly 1,000 times in one day. Furthermore, she broke into his home and waited in his bedroom. Eventually, she fled through a window, however, not before having a “tug of war” with Pagliero while trying to snatch his mobile.

Sophie Colwill was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. A five-year restraining order was also issued, which bans her from contacting Pagliero, including going near him, his home or his workplace.

He reportedly urged the district judge to be "kind" with her. He also urged the court not to lock her up. "I never wanted that. But your actions wore me down," he told, as it was revealed in the court.

Peter Seigne, defending, said that the nurse is left "fragile" by her experience. Reportedly, she is "incredibly distressed and finding it difficult to cope.”