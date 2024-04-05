What is delusional love disorder? 20-year-old Chinese man says ‘all girls in school like me’

A 20-year-old man in China was diagnosed with an unusual condition called delusional love disorder. As per reports, the second-year university student firmly believed that all his female classmates fancied him. With time, his condition worsened, and he started showing “inappropriately bold displays of love” towards them. However, he is currently doing better after receiving medical treatment for his condition. The delusional love disorder made a 20-year-old Chinese man believe that all the women in his class are in love with him (Representational image). (Unsplash/pat__)

The man, hailing from Jiangsu province in eastern China, is identified by his surname, Liu, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). His symptoms started showing in February, and it kept worsening.

What did Liu do?

He approached all his female classmates but received negative responses from them. However, he perceived the rejections as the women being “too shy to accept his love".

“All the girls in school like me,” Liu told Lu Zhenjiao, a doctor from Huai’an No. 3 People’s Hospital, reported SCMP. As per the outlet, the doctor later told a local media outlet, Litchi News, that Liu thinks “he's the best-looking guy in the university”. Dr Lu added, “He (Liu) has brought much trouble to many of his schoolmates.”

What are the other symptoms Liu displayed?

Liu was always excited and also showed changes in behaviour. He started getting distracted during classes, staying up all night, and wasting money. Following this sudden change, he was sent to the hospital, where the doctors “diagnosed him with delusional love disorder”.

What causes delusional love disorder?

According to Dr Lu, it is commonly seen between March and April. The weather change during that period can cause “fluctuation of endocrine levels in the body”. The people suffering from this condition get hyper and experience sleep loss. They can also suffer from sex addiction.

“In more extreme cases, patients can become enraged and attack people,” Dr Lu told the local outlet, reported SCMP. The doctor emphasised that anyone displaying the symptoms, even mild ones, should immediately seek medical treatment.

As for Liu, he is being treated with drugs and psychotherapy. Currently, he is in recovery.