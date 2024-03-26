 Street vendor’s ‘gulab jamun chaat’ stirs up chatter online, netizens say it is a ‘sin’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Street vendor’s ‘gulab jamun chaat’ stirs up chatter online, netizens say it is a ‘sin’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 26, 2024 11:57 AM IST

After watching the video of street vendor making ‘Gulab jamun chaat’, netizens termed the dish as ‘sin’ and asked him to ‘stop’.

A video of a street vendor preparing an unusual dish using gulab jamun has stirred up a controversy on X. The video shows the man making gulab jamun chaat using green chutney and curd. Expectedly, this sparked a wave of reactions from people, with many asking him to ‘stop’. Some even termed the dish as a ‘sin’.

Street vendor making ‘gulab jamun chaat’. (X/@MFuturewala)
Street vendor making ‘gulab jamun chaat’. (X/@MFuturewala)

“Gulab Jamun Chaat, anyone?” reads the caption to the video shared on X.

The video opens to show a street vendor adding some curd and tamarind chutney to a plate of gulab jamun. He then tops it with some green chutney. He further adds pomegranate, sev and papri to the chaat.

Watch the making of the gulab jamun chaat here:

The video was shared on March 23 on X. It has since accumulated over 10,000 views and still counting. Additionally, the video has received mixed reactions from netizens.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Stop,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “I guess it will taste good if Gulab Jamun is not dipped in chashni [sugar syrup].”

“This is a sin,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Sounds delicious.”

“Umm… Perfect!” shared a fifth.

Earlier, a video of a man serving gulab jamun with curd went viral on social media. The video shows the man claiming that it is the second most selling dish on their menu. This particular fusion dish is priced at 50 per plate. While many termed it as the ‘worst combination ever made,’ others expressed that it ‘tastes really good’. An Instagram user simply wrote “never”, expressing her dissatisfaction over the dish.

What are your thoughts on these dishes involving gulab jamun?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
