‘Stripper to monk’: Meet former Australian bodybuilder who lived ‘multiple lives in one life’

An Australian man’s claims about his journey—from starting as a stripper to becoming an OnlyFans creator, transitioning into a bodybuilder, then embracing the life of a monk, and ultimately reinventing himself as a personal growth strategist—has garnered widespread admiration and support from social media users. Ash Edelman described his transformative journey as “living multiple lives in one life” in his Instagram bio. Ash Edelman claims he transformed his life from being a former stripper to a monk. (Instagram/@consciously_ash)

In a video shared last year, he expressed the different stints he was involved in, adding that at one point, he became addicted to maintaining a certain lifestyle and being a part of the glamour world. The 35-year-old further explained his journey to “becoming a monk.” However, this is not the only video; there are several clips in which he made similar claims.

“So inspiring to learn about your life transformation,” posted an individual on Instagram. “This is epic, and so d**n proud of you,” added another. A third expressed, “Aww, this is so amazing, Ash! Same, something I have always wanted to do in my life also!” A fourth wrote, “Mind-blowing and crying at the same time.”

Edelman regularly shares videos that teach others mindfulness practices, claiming that they would help people have a better lifestyle. Occasionally, he also posts videos and pictures with his pet dog.

He also runs a YouTube channel called Consciously Ash. According to its bio, the channel is “built around helping you find the best version of yourself through holistic practices like breathwork, meditation, mobility, healthy living, and motivation.”

As a personal coach, he regularly conducts sessions with people to teach them how to lead a better life.