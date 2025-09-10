‘Study extensively, marry a rich girl’: BTech student's ‘highly ambitious 10-year plan’

A Reddit user’s post about his “highly ambitious” roommate’s 10-year plan, from 2025 to 2035, has sparked chatter. The student, who is pursuing a BTech degree, wrote down details about his everyday life and how he envisions his future. A post by a Reddit user about his roommate has left people in splits. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

The student's points mentioned several goals, including “Not compromising on sleep,” “Marrying a rich girl,” “Focusing on only one thing,” "Acing exams,” “Hitting the gym,” “Investing money in real estate,” “Travelling to 20 countries,” “Working diligently,” and “Studying extensively.” The pictures of pages showing notes from a handwritten diary have gone viral.

How did social media react?

Curiously, an individual user asked, “What are the odds of him completing this?” Another replied, “0, long-term plans never work out. I am glad I realised this a year ago. It's good to have a long-term vision of what you want to be, but people can't plan their whole lives, lm*ao. People lose interest in stuff, priorities change, new relationships come up, and old ones fall apart, etc.”

A third posted, “Peak delusion, I did the same a while ago, but it was a 1.5-2 year plan, and I failed miserably. DON'T PLAN OUT YOUR ENTIRE LIFE! It's better to have daily/weekly/monthly goals. You don't know how fast or slow you are gonna improve. You don't know if your priorities will change in the future. You don't know what your mental state will be one or two years later. Life is totally unpredictable. It's stupid to plan out your entire life in advance. Not to mention that such plans are a waste of time. You think you are being productive, but in reality, you are just scribbling random stuff on paper that you aren't gonna follow. Your friend's goals are corny a* by the way.”

A fourth wrote, “I hope this is posted with consent.” The OP replied, “He showed it to everyone in our friends group and I even asked him jokingly what if this gets leaked and he was like ‘yeah show it to everyone so they can respect my determination’.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)