Sunita Williams demonstrates how astronauts drink liquids in zero gravity during virtual interaction with students

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 08, 2024 12:39 PM IST

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams hosted a virtual session, sharing how astronauts drink in space and offering insights into life aboard the ISS.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams recently hosted a highly engaging virtual session with students from the Sunita Williams Elementary School in her hometown of Needham, Massachusetts. The event, which sparked excitement among young viewers, provided an intriguing look into life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the unique challenges astronauts face in space.

Sunita Williams interacted with students, discussing drinking in space during a virtual session. (X)
Sunita Williams interacted with students, discussing drinking in space during a virtual session. (X)

(Also read: Sunita Williams is growing lettuce in space amid concerns over dramatic weight loss)

Drinking in space: A peculiar challenge

During the interactive session, Williams, a seasoned astronaut with multiple spaceflights under her belt, demonstrated the fascinating challenge of drinking liquids in space. In the microgravity environment of the ISS, liquids behave differently, and astronauts must adapt to innovative methods to consume fluids. Williams explained how special pouches, designed to prevent liquids from floating away in zero gravity, are used to drink in space. Her demonstration of this creative solution highlighted the uniqueness of daily life on the ISS.

Watch the clip here:

Inspiring young minds to explore the cosmos

The virtual event allowed students to ask Williams questions directly, offering them a rare opportunity to engage with an astronaut. Through her explanations and demonstrations, Williams ignited the curiosity of her audience, encouraging them to explore the wonders of space. The session was a perfect blend of education and inspiration, showing how space exploration requires both scientific knowledge and a sense of wonder.

A busy year ahead: Spacewalk and ongoing research

As Williams continues her work aboard the ISS, she is preparing for a significant milestone in 2025. She is scheduled to participate in a spacewalk as part of the ISS’s Expedition 72 crew. Ahead of the mission, she has been carefully inspecting her spacesuit, ensuring its life support systems are in top condition, and configuring equipment necessary for the spacewalk.

Her time aboard the ISS has also been marked by ongoing scientific research. Despite delays in the return of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft due to weather conditions, Williams and her team have been working on advancing space research, including disease detection and conducting experiments in space physics. Their efforts continue to contribute to humanity’s growing knowledge of the cosmos.

(Also read: Emergency on Sunita Williams' space station: Strange toxic smell detected on spacecraft)

A true passion for space

Reflecting on her career, Williams said, “Space is my happy place.” Her passion for spaceflight and her ongoing commitment to her missions exemplify her dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

