‘Sunny bhai’ comes to Mumbai Indians' rescue amid Jaipur traffic, earns admirers. Watch

A man in Jaipur is winning hearts after he helped the bus transporting Mumbai Indians players get out of a traffic jam in the Rajasthan capital ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match on Monday. A man in Jaipur helped the Mumbai Indians' bus get out of traffic. (X/@mipaltan)

The man, wearing a Number 7 jersey with "Sunny" printed on the back, was seen guiding the bus and other vehicles that had stopped in front of the team bus.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indian on social media, players including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma could be seen cheering and clapping for the good Samaritan.

“Dil jeet liya Sunny bhai (Sunny bhai has won hearts),” Mumbai Indians wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the viral video here:

Rajasthan Royals thrashed Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Monday's match that saw a rain interruption.

While left-handed opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred, medium-pace bowler Sandeep Sharma took 5-18 to help restrict Mumbai to 179-9.

Following its defeat, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya said that they have to accept their flaws and work on them in the coming days.

“What we can do is learn from this game and the mistakes which we have made, rectify it and make sure that we don't make it. Progression is very important. Within the team, individually, we will have to accept our flaws and maybe work on those,” Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's skipper, said.

Mumbai Indians, which won the toss, opted to bat first.

Rajashtan Royals (RR) has so far won seven out of the eight matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year so. The franchise won the first IPL in 2008.

While RR holds the top spot in IPL 2024 rankings, MI is currently in the seventh place.