Suryakumar Yadav dons disguise to interview fans. Here's how it went

A video of Suryakumar Yadav donning a disguise and roaming around Marine Drive in Mumbai was shared on Instagram. The video shows him going around asking questions to the unsuspecting fans, including inquiring about their thoughts on him as a player. The video was posted on the official Instagram page of the Indian Cricket Team. The image shows Suryakumar Yadav in disguise. (Instagram/@indiancricketteam)

“Presenting Suryakumar Yadav in a never seen before avatar. What’s our Mr. 360 doing on the streets of Marine Drive? Shoutout, if you were on SURYA CAM last evening,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show Yadav wearing a full-sleeved shirt to hide his tattoos. He then wears a cap and also puts on a mask. While walking through the hotel’s corridor, in his disguise and with a camera in his hand, he even manages to fool a few of his colleagues into thinking he is a staff member.

As the video progresses, he is seen roaming around in Marine Drive asking different questions to people. He also asks two of them to share their opinions about Suryakumar Yadav. While one says that the cricketer needs to ‘develop’ his skills, the other person praises him.

Take a look at this video of Suryakumar Yadav in disguise:

The post was shared more than three hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly three million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people. From sharing witty remarks to praising the cricketer’s acting skills, people posted varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about Suryakumar Yadav’s video?

“Masti [Fun] always on,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super cool,” praised another. “Awesome acting bro,” added a third. Many also reacted to the video using clapping or fire emoticons.

