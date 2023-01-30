Sushmita Sen’s reply to woman concerned about her own looks will touch your heart

Sushmita Sen often takes to Instagram to share different posts giving a peek into her professional and personal life. Expectedly, those posts create a buzz among people and also attract comments from many. Just like her recent share did. However, what has left people amazed is a heartwarming interaction between the actor and an Instagram user who commented on her post.

It all started when the Aarya actor shared a black and white picture of herself. She also added a deep and meaningful caption while sharing the picture. “Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate. #portraitofaconsciouswoman. Beautifully captured @flavienheldt. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga” Sushmita Sen wrote.

An Instagram user shared a heartfelt comment on this post. “You're such a beautiful woman Sushmita Sen. Inside out. And you have wisdom. And the confidence that you have cultivated. Please, what do women like me who are not blessed with the looks do, to tell the world, show me what you got!?” she wrote.

The actor didn’t take much time to reply to the comment and she expressed, “Good looks are overrated anyway… show them character!!! P.S just saw your smile… Beautiful!!! Stay blessed!!”

The Instagram user also replied to the actor’s beautiful comment and thanked her. “Thank you. You are an inspiration and I am going to remember that. Thank you. You made my day. Love, always. Dugga dugga,” she wrote. “Big hugs. Hope to see Aarya S3 soon. You're gonna rock it! Loved loved loved you in it,” the Instagram user also added.

Take a look at the post and the screenshot of the conversation:

The conversation between Sushmita Sen and an Instagram user.(Instagram/@sushmitasen47)

While reacting to Sushmita Sen’s reply, one Instagram user posted, “You nailed it here. Thank you for always sharing your thoughts to all. Changes the lives of many.” Another joined and wrote, “Very well said ma’am.”