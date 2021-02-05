IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore gets ready with 'unique' wall paintings
Indore gets ready for the Swachh Survekshan 2021.(Twitter/@ANI)
Indore gets ready for the Swachh Survekshan 2021.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore gets ready with 'unique' wall paintings

Indore has got the cleanest city award four times already.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:52 PM IST

Indore is getting ready for the 2021 "Swachh Survekshan" as the Municipal Corporation undertakes the beautification work of the city by installing colourful lights on the roads while the walls here have been beautified with unique paintings.

"I am sure the aware citizens of Indore will do their best to preserve legacies of previous cleanliness awards. The visual impact of cleanliness comes from maintenance and beautification and these are also the parameters of Swachh Survekshan," said Pratibha Pal, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

"In this view, Indore Municipal Corporation is undertaking the work of beautification of the city. The walls here are being painted that includes local art, cultural artwork, festive art, etc. Apart from this, the painting of 'Goga Dev' who played a very important role in cleaning has also been depicted here," Pal added.

The gardens across Indore are also being taken care of. An 'eco mart' has been built at Palasia where recycled plastic items are kept for the people, Pal informed.

"We have completed our preparation on all the parameters," the Municipal Corporation Commissioner added.

Notably, Indore has got the cleanest city award four times already.

ANI also took to Twitter to share a few images of the ongoing preparation:

To add to the beauty of this city, Indore Municipal Corporation is installing colourful lights on the roads, paintings on the walls along with other beautification work underway across the city.

While the drains here are being cleaned, they have been covered with nets and plants to make them look better. Meanwhile, the number of public toilets has been increased across the city.

In order to ensure that people do not throw garbage from moving cars in Indore, the Municipal Corporation has set up its own stall at Palasia intersection where car dustbins, eco-friendly straws, cloth bags, drums for making compost in the house and utensils will be rented.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swachh survekshan madhya pradesh
app
Close
Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem (representational image).(Unsplash)
Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Study reveals vultures often fly up to 150 km daily in search of food

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:09 PM IST
This came to light through the analysis of the radio- tracking devices fitted on a few vultures in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indore gets ready for the Swachh Survekshan 2021.(Twitter/@ANI)
Indore gets ready for the Swachh Survekshan 2021.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore gets ready with 'unique' wall paintings

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Indore has got the cleanest city award four times already.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
trending

NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
NASA also shared a descriptive caption along with the gorgeous image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@sredits)
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@sredits)
trending

Fake or real: Pic of couple posing on edge of cliff leaves people with thoughts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:12 PM IST
“Whats stopping you from doing this?” reads the caption shared alongside the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat chef.(Instagram/@thatlittlepuff)
The image shows the cat chef.(Instagram/@thatlittlepuff)
trending

Watch: Cat chef shares sweet and spicy drink recipe. Will you try it?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:57 AM IST
“Aww puff's paws are using gloves,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the newly discovered chameleon.(Twitter/@SNSB_Aktuell)
The image shows the newly discovered chameleon.(Twitter/@SNSB_Aktuell)
trending

‘Smallest reptile’: Tiny chameleon that can even fit on fingertip discovered

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Scientists assume that the lizard's habitat is small, as is the case for similar subspecies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray, both fictional characters.(AP)
This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray, both fictional characters.(AP)
trending

Authorities in Texas issue alert with Chucky doll as suspect, later apologise

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:46 AM IST
The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows "hero" Shawn Fallon.(Facebook/@mta)
The image shows "hero" Shawn Fallon.(Facebook/@mta)
trending

City worker climbs down vent in New York to retrieve woman’s ring, earns praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
“Our Hero this week is MOW Infrastructure Supervisor Shawn Fallon!" reads a part of the post shared detailing the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doggo sitting on the lap of the elderly patient.(Reddit)
The image shows the doggo sitting on the lap of the elderly patient.(Reddit)
trending

Doggo can’t control excitement after meeting elderly patient. Clip is aww-worthy

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:37 AM IST
“All hospitals should have pet visitation space,” demanded a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
trending

Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the motorcycle made entirely out of chocolate.(Instagram/@amuaryguichon)
The image shows the motorcycle made entirely out of chocolate.(Instagram/@amuaryguichon)
trending

Pastry chef creates intricate motorcycle entirely from chocolate. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The clip starts with Guichon sculpting the body of the motorcycle from chocolate blocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man releases carps to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen God's Day as part of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the biggest festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam.(REUTERS)
A man releases carps to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen God's Day as part of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the biggest festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam.(REUTERS)
trending

Carp Diem: Vietnam kicks of Lunar year celebration with ornamental fish release

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:08 PM IST
On Hanoi's iconic Long Bien bridge, one group carried signs that read "RELEASE THE FISH, NOT THE PLASTIC BAGS!".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dog and the leopard trapped inside a toilet.(Sourced)
The image shows the dog and the leopard trapped inside a toilet.(Sourced)
trending

Dog gets trapped inside toilet with leopard for hours, miraculously survives

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The incident took place in Bilinele village in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. artist Matthew Willey paints a mural of bees at Pipers Corner School in the south-east English county of Buckinghamshire, part of his Good of the Hive project to hand-paint 50,000 bees on buildings around the world, (REUTERS)
U.S. artist Matthew Willey paints a mural of bees at Pipers Corner School in the south-east English county of Buckinghamshire, part of his Good of the Hive project to hand-paint 50,000 bees on buildings around the world, (REUTERS)
trending

This New York artist is on a mission to hand paint 50,000 bees. Here's why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Willey painted his first bee mural on a 1920s-style stucco building in LaBelle, Florida in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@toupsmeatery)
The video has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@toupsmeatery)
trending

Co-workers raise money to replace man’s stolen scooter. Watch wholesome video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:42 PM IST
“Mr. Raymond thanks y’all so much for helping him get a new scooter," reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP