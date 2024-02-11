Swarm of mosquitoes form ‘tornado’ over Pune. Viral video shocks people

The residents of Pune, Maharashtra, were shocked after they witnessed an unusual phenomenon. Any guesses as to what could it have been? Well, it was a mosquito ‘tornado’. A video of this bizarre event was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Being Pune Official’. Mosquito 'tornado' over Pune. (Instagram/@Being Pune Official)

“Mosquito tornado over a river. Near Keshavnagar, Kharadi,” wrote Being Pune Official in the caption of the post. The video shows a bunch of mosquitoes over riverbanks. After the video of this incident was shared, it shocked many. Some individuals even called it 'dangerous'. (Also Read: Bizarre organ-like plant washes up on Australian beach. See pic)

Watch the video of this bizarre incident here:

This video was shared on Instagram two days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered over 4.5 million views. The clip also has numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "PMC should speed up their riverfront and river cleaning project, this way water shortage issues will also be resolved."

A second said, "This looks so dangerous."

"Poor hygiene = poor public health," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Seems like a set of sci-fi movies with something supernatural."

"We are in the end game now," commented a fifth.