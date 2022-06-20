Swiggy asks what Monday would be as a dish. Tweeple share funny replies

Are you also one of those people who don’t like Mondays? If you are a regular on social media, then you must have come across many memes on Mondays as people usually don’t like the day since it falls after a weekend and means going back to work. Food aggregator app Swiggy on Monday asked on Twitter, what would Monday be if it was a dish. The tweet got many funny responses that may make you laugh out loud.

Swiggy asked the question, “if monday was a dish what would it be.” The tweet got many hilarious responses as a user said it would be “Karele ki sabji (Bitter gourd)”. There were others who said it would be like a biryani with lots of elaichi or a pineapple pizza.

See the post below:

if monday was a dish what would it be 👀 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) June 20, 2022

“Tinde. You hate it, but your mum/boss force feed it to you,” posted another user. “Rayta,” wrote another individual in Hindi to which the Swiggy admin replied, “faila hua raita.”

See some of the other funny tweets below:

Beerbal ki khichdi

Saali khatam hi nhi hoti — Pulkit Gupta (@pulkit_thedude) June 20, 2022

there’s a reason why tindey sounds like monday — Savage (@arcomedys) June 20, 2022

Oreo pakode — Kabhi Khushi Mostly Gham (@khushi_kundnani) June 20, 2022

Biryani with more elaichis — Shreya Jalavadia (@shreaeats) June 20, 2022

Pineapple pizza 🙂 — Aditi🌼 (@KbhiKbhiAditi) June 20, 2022

What are your thoughts on Mondays and what dish do you think it represents?