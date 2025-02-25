Swiggy Food CEO reveals 4 qualities he looks for while hiring: ‘If I am stuck with his person…’

Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor has revealed the four things he looks for in a candidate when hiring for his team at the food delivery giant. Appearing on an episode of Josh Talks Podcast, the CEO listed four qualities he looks for in an ideal candidate. Swiggy Food CEO Rohit Kapoor appeared on an episode of Josh Talks Podcast and listed four qualities he looks for in an ideal candidate.(Instagram/rohitkapoor.in)

"Hiring is more art than science. You can have all the checklists in the world, but at the end of the day, teams aren’t built on bullet points, they’re built on people. For me, the best hires aren’t just the ones with the right experience. They’re the ones who have lived through something, who’ve made tough decisions, bounced back from setbacks, and kept moving forward," he wrote in the caption, sharing a clip from the podcast on his Instagram.

4 qualities for an ideal employee

Kapoor said that the first thing he keeps in mind while hiring anyone is whether they have faced adversity in life or not. "I want to know how did they react to it not just at a workplace but in life and how they handled the shock," he added

The second quality he looks for is if the candidate is driven. "Do you actually want to achieve something or are you just good at talking about it doing big things?" he remarked.

He added that one can be taught skills but not drive. "You can hand someone an opportunity, but you can’t make them hungry for it. And in an interview, you can almost always tell in the first few minutes—kya banda asli hai ya bas interview mode on hai. Great teams don’t just bring competence, they bring character. And that makes all the difference," he said.

The third requirement the Swiggy Food CEO has is possessing ambition. "Not in the way that you want to be a CEO but do you have the ambition to move forward and prosper," he explained.

And the fourth thing, he is on the lookout for is an "X-factor."

Explaining it, he said, "If I am stuck with his person at the airport for three hours because my flight is late, will I have to run away from them or can I sit with them and talk? This test is important to me."

