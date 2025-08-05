Sydney Sweeney gets 'digital snan’ at Prayagraj’s Sangam. Internet reacts: ‘I’ve seen enough’

After making waves during the Maha Kumbh, the trend of ‘digital snan’ has returned, now with an unexpected twist. Sydney Sweeney’s photo got a ‘digital snan’ in Prayagraj.(@digis414/Instagram)

In a now-viral Instagram video, a man is seen dipping a photo of American actor Sydney Sweeney into the holy waters of the Sangam in Prayagraj.

The viral video was shared by Deepak Goel, with the caption, “Sydney Sweeney getting digital snan at Sangam, Prayagraj.”

Before dipping her picture into the holy water, Goyal holds it up to the camera and says, “She needs no introduction.” He then gently lowers the photo of Sydney Sweeney into the river for the ‘digital snan (holy dip)’.

The viral video of Sydney Sweeney has left social media users surprised, amused, and slightly confused.

Viral trend of 'digital snan':

The viral trend of ‘digital snan’ has taken social media by storm. This trend involves giving printed photos of people a symbolic holy dip, often in sacred rivers like the Sangam.

What began as a light-hearted act during the Maha Kumbh has now evolved into a quirky trend.

Goyal got popular for performing ‘digital snans’, especially during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Recently, another video of Goyal went viral, showing him taking the ‘digital snan’ trend a step further. An Instagram reel captured him at the Sangam in Prayagraj, performing a symbolic holy dip on behalf of a few students from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad for their good placements.

Check out the viral video here:

The viral video was shared on August 3, 2025, and has since gained more than 20,000 likes and numerous comments.

One of the users, Aarav Bitar, commented, “I don’t think she consented to this, tho.”

A second user, Tapashi, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “We got Sydney Sweeney digital snan before GTA VI”

A third user, Sumit Nagarkoti, commented, “I've seen enough.”

Another user, Tanay, commented, “The fact that he’s so serious about his business scares me.”

Many users found the act hilarious, with some jokingly asking Goyal to perform a ‘digital snan’ for their exam results or favourite celebrities.