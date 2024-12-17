Taiwanese artist creates a gun that freezes her tears and fires them at those who hurt her

In a remarkable blend of art and emotion, a Taiwanese artist has created a tear gun that transforms her tears into icy projectiles, aimed at those who upset her. The inventive idea emerged from a heated argument with her teacher over an assignment, which left her feeling powerless and frustrated. Taiwanese artist crafted a tear gun that uses frozen tears as projectiles. (Instagram/fei_studio_)

Tears turned to ammunition

Yi Fei Chen, who grew up in Taiwan, where challenging authority is often frowned upon, struggled to express her emotions during confrontations. “I had a confrontation with my teacher, but I didn’t really agree with him. I felt like I couldn’t speak up. I was frustrated and angry. Then the tears came," Chen shared with Asia One.

Instead of letting her tears be a sign of defeat, inspiration struck. She wondered, “What if this happens again? How can I change the situation?" That thought sparked the idea for the tear gun.

Chen’s creation eventually became her graduation project while studying in the Netherlands. Over three intense months, she designed the prototype that could literally shoot back.

How it works

The tear gun’s mechanism is as fascinating as its concept. The device collects tears, freezes them within 20 seconds using carbon dioxide stored in a high-pressure bottle, and launches them as tiny ice bullets using a spring-loaded system.

Interestingly, Chen had to pitch this very project to the teacher she had originally argued with. To her surprise, he was impressed. “He was quite happy with the result, even though it was something created against him," Chen revealed.

Years after its inception in 2016, Chen continues to refine her tear-powered invention, which has captured attention across the globe.

Social media buzz

A pinned post on Chen’s Instagram profile showcases a visual of the tear gun in action. The quirky yet profound device has left social media users intrigued, with some expressing admiration for her creativity.

One user wrote, “This is art at its finest. Emotional yet powerful!” Another commented, “Turning tears into strength—what a brilliant concept!” A third chimed in, “I’ve never seen anything like this before. Absolutely mind-blowing.”

Other comments ranged from curiosity to humour, with one saying, “Imagine explaining this to your future kids!” and another adding, “When life gives you tears, make tear bullets.”