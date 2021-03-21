IND USA
The image shows the three friends.(Facebook/@humansofbombay)
trending

Tale of friends of over 40 years taking an impromptu trip together wows people

“Beautiful journey! That's how life should be… Totally unplanned and unplugged,” wrote a Facebook user while reacting to the story shared on Facebook.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:33 AM IST

Have you ever seen a Goa plan meme? In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. It’s a meme template which shows how friends make plans for visiting the place and then end up cancelling it at the last moment. If you are someone who faced such a moment, then here is a story of three elderly friends embarking on an impromptu journey which may inspire you to stick to your travel plans this time.

Shared on Facebook page of Humans of Bombay, here’s what one of the friends said about their incredible journey which started as a trip to Goa but ended 40 days later after covering about 4,500 km.

“Earlier this year, when I was sipping on some wine at home, something inside me snapped and I thought, ‘I want to do something crazy and impromptu’. I said to my wife, ‘Let’s go to Goa!’; Amrita was on board instantly! We then telephoned Usha, our school friend and asked her whether she wanted to join us. Usha, Amita and I have been friends since we were 15 – even in college, spontaneous picnics and sunset treks were our thing,” read the first few lines of the post.

The next few lines describe how instead of heading straight to Goa, they took several detours to explore new places. The post also details how eventually they decided to continue their trip and ended up flying to Andaman.

“And now after coming back home, my peers keep asking me, ‘How did you travel for 40 days straight at the age of 68?’ and I tell them, ‘You have only one life to live...So, switch off your TV and switch on your car. That’s the best way to be!” the concluding lines of the post say.

Take a look at the entire share here:

Since being posted a few days ago, the share has gathered more than 17,000 reactions and counting. It has also accumulated nearly 2,000 comments from people.

“Beautiful journey! That's how life should be… Totally unplanned and unplugged,” wrote a Facebook user. “Spontaneous trips are my fave! Hubby, I and a close friend did this several times in our 20s. Look forward to continuing to do so with our kids and especially when we hit retirement!,” expressed another. “Such a friendship and that too for so many years. You guys are blessed to have each other,” commented a third.

What do you think of the share?

