Teacher blinded in one eye by 11-year-old student opens up about horrific incident

An assistant principal was left with permanent damage in one eye after a student threw a hanger at her during an altercation. The incident took place at Collins Intermediate School in Corsicana, Texas. Reportedly, the 11-year-old student first threw chairs at Candra Rogers, which she dodged. Now, she has opened up about her ordeal and how the incident left her with a blind eye. The image shows assistant principal Candra Rogers, who was blinded in one eye by an 11-year-old student. (X/@CLBRogers3)

“Assistant principal Candra Rodgers was left blind in one after an 11-year-old student hurled a clothes hanger at get face. The injury was so severe that she needed to be airlifted to a local hospital and may lose the eye entirely,” Dailymail wrote as they shared a video of the teacher.

In the video, she recollected her ordeal in detail, adding how she rushed out of the classroom, pressing her eyes with blood trickling down her face.

Take a look at the video here:

"When I arrived, the teacher and students were outside the classroom. One student was holding his head, having been assaulted by the student remaining in the classroom," Rodgers told FOX 4 News.

"I entered where the student was still irate and found the room ransacked with overturned furniture. I knew I had to be as calm as possible, and I spoke lowly and slowly so as not to enrage him any further,” she added. While trying to calm the agitated student, he threw chairs at her, followed by the hanger.

What happened to the student?

Following the incident on August 15, the student was reportedly detained. However, he was later released into the custody of his parents. He is not allowed on campus and is restricted to a specific location.