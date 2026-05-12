Teacher, student in viral beating video call it ‘skit’. Internet refuses to believe

A video of a teacher allegedly mercilessly beating a student at a tuition went viral. The educator, identified as Sumit Sehgal, has now addressed the backlash and called the video skit. The student, who was seen in the clip, also supported the teacher’s version. He backed the teacher’s story, clarifying that the two were merely enacting how educators from previous generations would resort to physical punishment over minor issues. Snippets from the viral beating video (L) and the clarification clip (R). (Screengrab)

What did the viral video show? The video, which went viral, captures the inside of a tuition classroom. While all the students are sitting on benches, one is sitting on the floor at the front of the class.

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As the video progresses, a man is seen beating the student mercilessly and verbally abusing him. The beating goes on for quite some time.

The clip, now shared across various social media platforms, sparked intense backlash, with many tagging the Delhi Police to take action. The video was allegedly captured at Sumit’s Academy, a coaching centre located in Delhi’s Kalkaji.

Teacher, student speak out: Soon after the video went viral, a clarification video surfaced on social media. In the video, both the teacher and the student call the video “fake”. The student says it was a skit to show how, decades ago, teachers used corporal punishment to teach.

In the clarification clip, the student says that he studies at Sumit’s Academy and is the one seen in the viral video. “I want to say that Sumit sir is very good and in the video, Sumit sir was teaching us how teachers used to react in older days. So, it’s completely a fake video and please don’t rely on it.” As he finishes his speech, he looks at Sumit Sehgal.

Sehgal explains, “The very old teachers… 20 years ago… how they used to react.. It was an act of that.” Pointing towards the student, he adds, “No harm came to him and I can never harm a student. My students study happily, and I have no issues with them.” He then introduces the student’s father.

“Hi friends, my name is Kapil Sharma, I am Harsh’s father,” the man standing beside the teacher and the student says. He continues, “I am a bit surprised… why people are happy with this cheap publicity or what they will gain out of it. Because, I know Sumit for a long time.”

He adds that due to Sehgal’s teaching, Harsh’s personality has developed. Talking about the video, he explains, “The video was just to show how students were treated earlier. Please don’t rely on this video… It is a completely unreliable video.”

(HT.com has not independently verified the videos)

Internet isn’t convinced: Though the student, his father and the teacher accused of the brutality gave a joint statement, it failed to convince the internet. Many claimed that while the video looked quite real, the clarification appeared fake.

An individual wrote, “Are they going to read or learn acting? And how much money did you pay to lie on camera?” Another added, “They have definitely scared him to do it. You think this scum would pay money for something like this?”

A third commented, “He failed as a father, couldn't protect his son, now he will be insecure all his life. No amount of money could fix that.”

A fourth posted, “Yeah, they definitely managed it internally and are now making a scripted video. But what about the bystanders who were utterly traumatised by that incident? The students who were present or attended his classes have been equally traumatised, and the fear has been instilled in their minds. Who will take accountability for mental stability? Fine if the guy who got beaten has no issues now, but what about the reparations that need to be paid to other fellow students who probably went through a mental turmoil watching that unfold and probably think ‘this might happen with me someday’.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)