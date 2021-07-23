Home / Trending / Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created
The image shows the world’s brightest flashlight.(YouTube/@Guinness World Records)
Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Guinness World Records took to YouTube to share the video of the world's brightest flashlight.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:20 PM IST

A team, from the engineering research and development company Hacksmith Industries, left many in awe when they bagged a record for building the world’s brightest outsized flashlight. Shared on YouTube by Guinness World Records (GWR), a video documents the creation of the incredible object.

“The team at Hacksmith Industries has created a torch that can project light at over 500,000 lumens! Here's how Chris and James created this absolute beast of a beam,” reads a caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show one of the team members comparing different types of commercially produced flashlights available in the market. It then goes on to show the material used and the actually building process.

We won’t give away the fun by revealing anything more, so take a look a the video yourself:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 79,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also accumulated tons of comments from people. GWR also shared a Doctor Who related comment while reacting to the video they shared. “Pause at 5:24 and decide whether it's a flashlight or the shell of a Dalek,” they wrote.

The company also replied to the post and wrote, “Thanks for sharing! We'll be back to claim another world record soon!!”

“This is spectacular,” wrote a YouTube user. “A giant flashlight or a portable spotlight,” joked another. “That was very Bright of them to think of this,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the record?

guinness world records youtube video
