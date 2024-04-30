Tech billionaire Ankur Jain wanted to get married in space. Here’s why former WWE star Erika Hammond refused

Ankur Jain married Erika Hammond in Egypt at a lavish and star-studded wedding. Their celebrations included a private viewing of the pyramids and Sphinx for the guests. However, did you know that the entrepreneur's first choice of venue for his wedding was not at the base of the Great Pyramids? As per reports, he wanted to tie the knot at a place that is literally out of this world. He wanted to get married in space. The image shows tech billionaire Ankur Jain with his newlywed wife and former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt. (Instagram/@ankurjain)

Why didn’t Ankur Jain get married in space?

“My first pitch to Erika for the wedding was to get married in space,” Ankur Jain, the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, told People. So, why the change in venue? It turns out that it was Erika Hammond who had refused to get married in space. “I was like, ‘I don't want to die on my wedding day!’" she told the outlet.

Hence, they compromised and chose Egypt, where they got married in front of pyramids, and their wedding was officiated by the world's foremost Egyptologist, Dr Zahi Hawass, reported People.

Why Egypt as their wedding destination?

According to the outlet, Jain first visited the nation as a kid and had a “magical experience”. He chose the country as his wedding destination to get a chance to “share his love of ancient history" with his bride. “I’m obsessed with ancient history and society,” Jain told People.

“The pyramids are just insane to see. You’re speechless. I can’t believe that this is even a part of our civilization,” Hammond added later.

Two days ago, Jain took to Instagram to share the news of his wedding with the world. “I love you. 4/26/2024. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us!!! And to @zahi_hawass for marrying us!! Many more photos and memories from the wedding to come. Was the most incredible few days. And thank you to all the people who made our wedding possible,” he wrote in his post. The couple also shared several videos and images from their celebrations on social media.