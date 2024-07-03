Tech founder slams Vistara for flight cancellation, delay: ‘Fly the new feeling’

Siddharth Sharma, founder of tech company YellowKyte, took to X to share a post claiming he had a very poor experience while flying with Vistara outside India. In the post, he alleged that the airline kept cancelling and delaying flights and eventually lost his luggage. A tech founder shared this image in an X post about his flying experience with Vistara. (X/@SiddharthS85)

“Dear Vistara. First you cancel my flight and strand me on Paris airport. Then you delay the alternative flight. Then you delay the domestic leg as well. Then you also manage to lose my luggage,” he wrote. He concluded his post by sarcastically adding the airline’s tagline, “Fly the new feeling”.

Take a look at the entire post here:

How did the airline react?

The airline first sent Sharma a standardised reply asking him to share his travel details over DM. Sharma informed, “I already have shared the details to your ground staff Gauri. Sent them WhatsApp pics as well a detailed explanation into what exactly happened. I am just too tired and sick to repeat. Can you folks coordinate internally?”

In an update, the airline later shared, “Hi Siddharth, in continuation of the earlier communication, we wish to inform you that the baggage has been received at the airport. Subsequently, the same has been handed over to the vendor for delivery and shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.” They added that the airline “sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

Check out the airline’s reply here:

The tech founder's conversation with Vistara customer care. (X/@SiddharthS85)

Vistara's reply to a tech founder's X post. (X/@SiddharthS85)

With over 65,000 views, Sharma’s viral post also accumulated nearly 800 likes. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this share?

X user and podcaster Ravi Handa joked, “Did you pi** someone off at Vistara? This is too much of a coincidence.” Sharma replied, “Kya pata. Main toh average se bhi average Aadmi hoon. Main kya hi pi** off karoonga (I am a very average person. How can I offend someone).”

Another joined in and shared, “This is really really bad… feel bad for you sir.” A third added, “I thought Vistara is one of the good ones. To which, Sharma said, “That’s what I thought. Never flying them international.”

A fourth wrote, “Amazed at how calm you sound!” and Sharma shared, “Very limited options, to be honest. I could lose my cool. Shout. Get angry. Only I will bear the side effects of it. For the average Indian traveller, we are at their mercy.”

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). The former holds a 51% stake in the partnership, and the latter has a 49% stake. The airline started operating in 2015 with a maiden flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

What are your thoughts on this post by the tech founder about his experience while flying with Vistara?