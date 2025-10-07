A software professional recently shared his unexpected success story on Reddit, drawing attention from fellow users who were both surprised and supportive. A techie revealed on Reddit he secured a raise just four months into a new job.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The post, titled “received a hike within 4 months of joining new company,” quickly picked up traction on the platform.

In his post, the techie revealed, “YOE: 7.2. CTC: 32 LPA after the hike. Was 31 LPA before. I joined my current company around 4 months back. It is a mid-sized PBC and is fully remote. It is my first product-based company and when I joined I received like a 100% hike. They in fact offered me more than I asked for.”

He went on to explain how his manager surprised him with another appraisal despite his short tenure. “It is appraisal time at the company right now and my manager suddenly reached out and informed me I will be receiving a hike despite not being officially eligible. I do not know if it is market correction or what (in this economy?) but hey I am not going to question it. I am finally feeling a bit satisfied in my career after all these years of working at SBCs.”

Users share reactions

The post drew several responses from users on the platform. One user noted, “Most decent big companies do a round of appraisals every quarter so that people who join like 5 months before the cycle do not have to wait for a year and a half for the hike.”

Another user added, “Not uncommon. Good startups do that often,” while a third commented, “Congratulations man, you deserve this.” Several others chimed in with encouragement, including one who said, “Congrats on the switch, the hike, and the extra hike man. You deserved it,” and another who simply wrote, “Happy for you man.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)