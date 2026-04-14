Techie compares Bengaluru salary with US pay, calls ₹50 LPA package in India ‘lifestyle downgrade’

A social media post comparing salaries in Bengaluru and the US has sparked a discussion online, with many users weighing in on whether high-paying roles in India truly match global lifestyle standards. The discussion began with a post on the anonymous workplace forum Blind, where a user compared a ₹50 lakh annual package in Bengaluru with a $100,000 salary in the US. The techie argued that compensation in India does not translate into a comparable quality of life. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In the post, titled “50L in BLR vs 100k USD? Use the 2.5x rule or you’re getting scammed”, the techie argued that compensation in India does not translate into a comparable quality of life. “Recruiters keep gaslighting me with the low cost of living narrative but honestly 50L in Bengaluru feels like first world taxes for third world infra,” the user wrote, adding that despite high taxes, individuals still spend extra on essentials like water purification, power backups and schooling.

“I was earlier looking at 135k USD roles and the lifestyle difference is insane because in the US your tax actually pays for clean air and parks. Here you pay 30% tax and then pay again for RO water, power backup, and 5L school fees just to survive,” he said.

The techie also highlighted infrastructure concerns, pointing to long commute times, traffic congestion and air quality issues in Bengaluru. “You’re trading a chill setup for 2 hours of soul crushing traffic and toxic smog just to be near family or whatever,” he wrote.

He concluded the post saying that unless one earns at least ₹60 lakh in fixed pay, moving from a US-level job to India could result in a “massive pay cut for a total lifestyle downgrade.”