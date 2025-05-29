Techie says Hyderabad lacks ‘buzz’ but still outshines Bengaluru, Pune and Gurgaon: ‘No one shames you for…’

A techie who recently completed two years in Hyderabad took to LinkedIn to reflect on what sets the city apart from India’s other major hubs, such as Bengaluru, Pune, and Gurgaon. In his post, the software developer highlighted what he thinks the city lacks but also mentioned what it offers. The post prompted many to nod their heads in agreement. A techie’s post on Linkedin claiming Hyderabad is better than Bengaluru, Pune, and Gurgaon has resonated with many. (Unsplash/Shiv Prasad)

Siddhant Gupta started his post by saying that Hyderabad doesn’t have the “cool breezy weather of Bangalore,” “scenic treks like in Pune,” or “neon-lit nightlife of Gurgaon.” He then listed several other points about what he thinks the city offers.

One of the points he referred to is the language row, which is often observed in other cities like Bengaluru. Gupta claimed that in Hyderabad, people don’t shame others for not knowing the local language and treat everyone with the same kind of respect.

“Hyderabad may not have the 'buzz' of other metros. But it has heart. And sometimes, that’s all that really matters,” he continued. He further humorously referred to the famous dish from the city - Hyderabadi Biryani.

Take a look at the entire post:

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Yep, I enjoy the place. If you can get up early enough to go out to run in the early mornings, Hyderabad is awesome with peaceful roads.” Another joined, “I have been here for more than 3 years now and reading this feels like exactly reading out my brain. The people here (very, very sensible) are the best part. Hyderabad is Hyderabad because of the people here.”

A third remarked, “I had a similar experience 2 years in Hyderabad… There could not have been a better place for my first job. Amazing memories being there.” A fourth wrote, “Wonderful post. This perfectly encapsulates the emotions of every outsider who chanced upon Hyderabad and made it their home.”