Teen dies after being attacked by neighbour who left her to be ‘eaten alive’ by pigs

A 17-year-old who lost her life in a horrific attack by pigs at her family farm was assaulted and left for dead by a neighbour, it has been revealed. Milena Shevelyova was mauled to death by pigs in Russia on November 23. Milena Shevelyova was attacked by a neighbour and eaten alive by pigs

According to The Sun, it has now been revealed that the 17-year-old had been attacked by her neighbour, who held a grudge against her father, before she was left unconscious to be eaten alive.

A chilling attack

Igor Zaika, 40, reportedly attacked Milena after fighting with her father the same day. It was earlier believed that Milena died after she was mauled by pigs at her family’s farm in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia. However, investigation has now revealed that she was knocked out by Igor, who then left her to be eaten alive by the pigs.

Igor reportedly harboured a grudge against the teen’s father and had entered their property with the intention of setting it on fire.

He told police officers that he wanted to kill livestock belonging to Milena’s father. However, when he entered the farm, he saw the teenager and decided to attack her instead.

Milena had been left at home by her parents to look after the farm and its animals. Igor confessed to striking her as she was exiting.

“I opened the door and saw his daughter leaving. I hit her twice,” he told the police.

It is believed that Igor left the Russian teen to be devoured by animals after knocking her out. “The animals tore her femoral artery and bit her,” an initial report said.

The teenager was found by a friend lying bloodied on the farm. A report said she died of blood loss and had multiple “pig bites” on her body.