Texas CEO calls WFH a scam, says in-office jobs could fix youth loneliness, improve mental health

A CEO from Austin, Texas, has stirred up a controversy with her LinkedIn post after comparing work from home with work from the office setup. She claimed that working from the office daily helps reduce loneliness, especially in younger employees. The entrepreneur further labelled remote work as a "scam". A Texas CEO's post on work from home vs work from office has irked social media users. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Chris Montgomery)

“Those who work from home do a lot less work at home. But it’s more than productivity. I think WFH is one of our greatest disservices to a new generation of adults,” the CEO wrote.

She added, “The average person will spend 90,000 hours with coworkers over their lifetime. Do you think 90,000 zoom meetings is going to improve your mental health? We could solve most of youth loneliness if we got back in in-person startups, building things. A small group with sleepless nights and shared goals is a powerful thing.”

“You are sad, lonely, failing? Go to the office. Remote work was a scam,” she continued.

Reddit calls her out:

Bashing the CEO, an individual posted a screenshot of the LinkedIn post on Reddit. The individual added, “I'm a long-time lurker, a first-time poster. But the subject of my post has popped up multiple times in the past on this subreddit. I find her entire post here to be insane. But the piece that stood out to me most was ‘we could solve most of youth loneliness if we got back in in-person’.”

How did other social media users react?

People were not too happy with the post. An individual shared, “I feel like she typed this from her home.” Another said, “She pops up on my Instagram feed fairly frequently for unclear reasons, and I don’t think she’s ever posted from the office. Honestly thought she was a fitness influencer at first, she’s always either working out or on podcasts.”

A third commented, “She left out that as soon as you leave your job, you are just about as good as dead. Employees are cordial amongst each other because they have to be, not because they want to be, and 99% of them don’t care about your loneliness as much as how they want to get up the ladder.”

A fourth wrote, “I've worked with hundreds of people over 25+ years. I still talk with maybe 3 or 4 former coworkers who became friends outside work. Once you leave that job, almost all of them won't find the time to talk to you again.