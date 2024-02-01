Thai woman follows GPS, gets stranded on a wooden bridge over a river

Global Positioning Systems (GPS) is something that we all use in our daily lives. While it helps us to quickly reach our destination, it sometimes might take us on uncharted roads. Recently, a woman too found herself in an unusual location, all thanks to her GPS. While she was on her way to Sung Men District in Thailand, her GPS led her to a small bridge over the Yom River, where she got stuck. Yes, you read that right. The woman who got stuck over the bridge was rescued by emergency responders. (Unsplash)

On January 28, the woman was found stranded by a local resident named Makun Inchan. Upon hearing the woman’s plea for help, Inchan immediately contacted emergency responders, reported The Pattaya News. (Also Read: Man risks his life to rescue woman, her kid trapped in a sinking car. Watch)

“I was focusing on the GPS and did not look around. I thought the bridge was sturdy and likely used by others. When I became stuck, I was so scared because I was in the middle of the Yom River. I was afraid the car might fall into the river, so I got out of the car to seek help," the woman told The Pattaya News.

The news agency also shared that the car was approximately 15 meters onto the bridge with its front wheel stuck in a gap. However, the responders were able to pull back the car to safety using a tractor. (Also Read: Woman meets man who saved her during car accident. Watch emotional video)

After the incident, Inchan informed that the bridge was built 40 years ago and is only suitable for motorcycles and pedestrians. He even urged relevant authorities to put clear warning signs about taking vehicles over the bridge.