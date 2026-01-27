'Thank you, Mukesh sir': Actor-turned-founder meets Mukesh Ambani, Aadiya in Gstaad

The picture she shared of the encounter shows her posing with Mukesh Ambani and his granddaughter, Aadiya.

“What a great start of my trip! Thank you Mukesh Sir for being so humble, down to earth and it was so nice to meet you, wrote Richa Panai.

An actor-turned-founder shared an Instagram post about meeting Mukesh Ambani and his grandkid while in Gstaad, Switzerland. She expressed how it was “so nice” to meet the billionaire .

What did social media say? The post prompted a flurry of sweet remarks on social media. A few commented using heart emoticons too.

An individual wrote, “A lifetime full of beautiful memories.” Another added, “Rarest of the rare moment.”

Also Read: Nita Ambani, family cheer from front row as Prithvi dances at school annual day A third commented, “This is super.” A fourth expressed, “He and his family are very nice.”

Who is Richa Panai? Richa Panai, born in UP, started her career as a flight attendant. She then turned to modelling after getting featured in ads. She made her film debut in 2011 and appeared in several regional movies.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently runs her business as the founder of a cafe.

Last year, an Indian couple went viral on social media after they clicked a picture of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Switzerland.

Priyanka Mehta and her husband Nikunj Kothari were holidaying in Switzerland in mid-July last year when they spotted the Ambani couple.

While speaking with HT.com in 2025, Mehta said, “The Ambani couple were just roaming around for a walk in the fresh air... spending some quality time when we saw them and were shocked that they are actually - The Ambanis.”

Mehta continued, “So they were coming towards our side of the road, and that’s when I said if we can get a picture. They humbly said yes, and their bodyguard said he would click a picture for us. We did wish them a happy anniversary.”