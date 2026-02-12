'That’s a bubble': Reddit user questions ' ₹40 LPA normal' in Hyderabad, sparks discussion

The user pointed out that social media platforms such as Reddit and LinkedIn can create an “echo chamber,” making it seem as though “every 26-year-old in tech is pulling 35–60 LPA,” while the broader workforce earns far less.

In the post titled “When did 40 LPA become ‘normal’ in Hyderabad?” the user argued that high salaries often appear commonplace only within “gated community + tech park” bubbles. “When everyone in your apartment complex, office floor, and friend circle earns 40–60 LPA, it feels normal. But that’s not Hyderabad. That’s a bubble,” the post read.

A Reddit post questioning whether a ₹40 LPA salary has become “normal” in Hyderabad has triggered an online debate about pay disparity, rising living costs and the perception of wealth in India’s booming tech hubs.

(Also Read: Indian CEO gets pranked with 'Epstein files' email from IIT Hyderabad student)

Further, reflecting on earlier decades, the OP recalled that earning ₹40,000 per month in the 2000s was considered a “solid upper-middle-class income”. “Frankly it took another 10 years 2010 for me to get 40k .But even then, certain IT circles behaved like it was standard.” the user wrote.

“Same pattern today. Just inflated numbers,” they added, acknowledging that such salaries do exist but likely represent only a small fraction of the city’s workforce. “Top product companies, FAANG , Niche roles.Funded startups. But what percentage of Hyderabad’s actual workforce is that ? 1% may be ... Even that feels generous,” the OP said.

The Redditor went on to highlight disparities within large companies, claiming many contractors hired through service firms perform similar work as full-time employees but earn significantly less. “Walk through KPHB, Nizampet, Miyapur. Visit the hostels in Gachibowli. Talk to engineers actually living there. Plenty are still in the 3-10 LPA range,” the user said, questioning whether people are mistaking a “small, visible tech elite” for the entire city.

(Also Read: 'Job in Kenya better than working in Bangalore, Mumbai': Techie's take on Indian IT culture sparks discussion)

Social media reactions The post quickly drew responses from users offering varying perspectives on salary expectations.

“Nobody is pretending 40 LPA is normal. The problem is that even 40 LPA doesn’t give one the stability a family wants given the short tenure of jobs. So, people want to make as much as possible before the system renders them useless in a few years,” one user commented.

“Living costs has also increased in same proportion. You won't find 2bhk less 45k in good gated community,” commented another.

“Depends on the industry. In IT 40 LPA is the norm for middle management in service companies and is considered low in Product companies. Covid changed the salary bands greatly and GCCs made it crazier and it never really went back. Can't comment on other industries,” wrote a third user.

“40LPA is not enough… try raising one, let alone two, children with 40LPA and see how much you’re left with afterwards,” said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)