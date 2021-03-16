These pet BFFs being all adorable may remind you of your bestie
- The video goes on to show several other animals like two doggos wearing matching scarves and a little bird singing to its doggo friend while the pooch finishes off its food.
Love, a whole lot of care and a little bit of naughtiness- These are some of things one can observe between two people who are best friends. Now, a video is here to shows you that these qualities infused with some silliness is equally true for many pets. From getting jealous to cuddling with them, these pet besties are bound to make your heart melt.
The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features pets from different species having adorable moments with their BFFs.
The clip starts with the shot of a black-furred doggo and its little bestie. The clip will make you say aww involuntarily. The video goes on to show several other animals like two doggos wearing matching scarves and a little bird singing to its doggo friend while the pooch finishes off its food.
We won’t give out much so take a look at the cute video:
Did these adorable animals make you call your bestie too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These pet BFFs being all adorable may remind you of your bestie
- The video goes on to show several other animals like two doggos wearing matching scarves and a little bird singing to its doggo friend while the pooch finishes off its food.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Animals get rescued by humans, video is heart-melting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special doodle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman moonwalks underwater with ease. Video may leave you awe-struck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s post for husband on their 20th anniversary will make you smile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-year-old from Hyderabad scales Mt Kilimanjaro, one of the youngest to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old from Bengaluru solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes using his hands and feet. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox