‘Things men do for their family’: Woman shares moving chat with delivery partner with hearing and speech impairments

A heartwarming exchange between a woman and a delivery partner with hearing and speech impairments has captured widespread attention online. The woman, identified as Stuti, shared a screenshot on X with the caption, “Things men do for their family!” The screenshot also displayed a system note informing her that the delivery partner was deaf and mute, requesting her to use the in-app chat box for communication. A delivery partner with hearing and speech impairments moved the internet after his heartfelt message to a customer went viral.

The partner’s own message read: “Hello. I am deaf. I can’t listen and mute. I will message you, see please.” The simple words carried a powerful emotion that immediately struck a chord with readers.

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts

The post quickly resonated across social media, drawing nearly nine lakh views in a short span. Many users described it as both heart-warming and humbling. The sincerity of the delivery partner’s note left readers admiring his determination to keep working hard for his family despite his challenges.

One user commented, “This really touched my heart. People like him show us what true courage looks like.” Another wrote, “Respect for this man. His dedication towards his work and family is inspiring.” A third added, “This is a reminder that dignity of labour should always be valued.”

One person shared, “I felt emotional reading this. Such people deserve more support from society.” Another expressed, “Salute to his spirit. He is a real hero.” Someone else commented, “I hope the platform recognises him and provides more assistance.”

Another reply read, “This shows why empathy matters. Imagine the effort he makes every single day.” Yet another user noted, “We often complain about small inconveniences, but here is someone showing us what perseverance really means.”