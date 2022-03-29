This dog is a master of disguise. Can you tell it apart from these objects?

Dogs are such cute animals and their fur can look identical to so many things. In an adorable and hilarious post on Instagram by the page Dogs of Instagram, a French Bulldog can be seen along with various items that look similar to the dog’s fur and it’s hard to tell them apart. The post says the doggo is a master of disguise and it is really adorable to see.

Posted 18 hours ago, the share has got more than 24,000 likes so far. In the post, the dog is seen lying next to a Kiwi fruit and its fur matches the fruit almost perfectly. There is also a sticker of the fruit on the dog and it looks really cute. Then it is seen lying with a croissant, a French delicacy, and this also seems really similar. Then the next photo is with a potato and the last one is a Fanta bottle sticker wrapped around the dog.

“Maple, a master of disguises. Which is your favourite?” says the caption of the post along with the hashtags #dogsofinstagram #greatpetliving #croissantdog and #frenchiepuppy.

The post was originally uploaded by the dog account _lola_french_ on February 23.

“The kiwi!!! So adorable!!” an Instagram user had commented on the original post. “I can’t see the difference,” said another. “Croissant,” posted a third along with heart emojis.

The dog named Lola has over 49,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in South Africa according to its Instagram bio.

