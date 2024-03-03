‘This experience will be…’: Dwayne Bravo after attending Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day star-studded pre-wedding bash is currently taking place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The event is attended by several notable figures from India and around the world, including cricketer Dwayne Bravo. Bravo has now taken to Instagram to share glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities, expressing his appreciation for the experience and stating that he will cherish the memories forever. Dwayne Bravo wore a traditional kurta-pyjama for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. (Instagram/@djbravo47)

“Keep your head down and work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart. Blessings will continue to find me here. Just a little boy from Santa Cruz Trinidad with a dream of playing cricket and making my parents proud never ever thought I will be accepted and considered family to one of the wealthiest families in the world! This experience will be something I will remember forever! #SirChampion #47 @iamkenferns thank you for the Look bro,” wrote Dwayne Bravo while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Bravo going to Mela Rogue. As the video goes on, he can be seen sporting a kurta-pyjama and standing with folded hands. He is also seen posing for the camera with MS Dhoni after playing Dandiya with him. The video also shows Shah Rukh Khan performing on stage for the couple and the guests present there.

Watch the entire video shared by Bravo here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 4.2 lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

