This Golden Retriever dog helps its human reduce work stress. Watch how

Working from home beside your pet(s) is one of the most rewarding things ever. Isn't it? And a video of a Golden Retriever dog helping its human reduce stress while he is working from home proves it. The video is just too cute to miss out on and may even calm you by bringing a smile to your face.

The video was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever doggo named Kevin. "Kevin is the best work-from-home buddy. How does your pet help reduce stress and make you smile while you work from home?" reads the caption posted alongside the video.

The adorable dog clip opens with a text insert that reads, "What it's like working from home with Kevin." It then shows that the Golden Retriever dog named Kevin is always on time, is a great coffee break buddy, dresses professionally, and makes its human laugh and smile.

Watch the adorable dog video below:

The video, shared four days ago, has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views. The clip has also amassed over 10,500 likes. The adorable dog video has received several comments.

"Best working buddy!!" posted an Instagram page dedicated to Blue Merle Yorkie dog named Maximus Prime. "I just sleep by my pawrents feet so it's kind of like helping them work," shared another doggo page on Insta dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Rover. A third Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Sparkle expressed, "Kevin, you precious little thing." An Instagram page dedicated to a sweet shop wrote, "Kebby is the best colleague." "He makes everyone happy," posted an individual. "Such a pawfessional boi!" commented another. "Perfect in everything he does!!" pointed out a third.