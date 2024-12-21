'This isn't bravery, it's stupidity': Man rides scooter while sitting backwards, sparks backlash

Road safety remains a critical issue as many individuals continue to engage in reckless behaviour on public roads. Despite numerous awareness campaigns, instances of dangerous stunts and disregard for traffic norms frequently emerge, endangering not only the individuals involved but also innocent bystanders. A man performing a risky scooter stunt by sitting backward went viral.(X/@divyakumaari)

(Also read: Woman screams in distress after bike stunt goes wrong, narrowly avoids major injuries)

In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on social media showcasing a man performing an unconventional and highly dangerous stunt while riding a scooter. The individual is seen sitting on the scooter but facing backward instead of forward, navigating the road in a manner that defies safety norms.

Watch the clip here:

Viral video sparks outrage

The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Divya Kumari, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 727k views and triggering widespread online backlash. Social media users expressed their shock and disapproval of the man's actions, highlighting the potential dangers his stunt posed not only to himself but to other commuters.

Social media reacts with disapproval

Netizens criticised the act, calling it reckless and irresponsible. One user commented, "This is sheer stupidity. It's not just his life at risk; he could cause an accident involving innocent people." Another added, “What if someone panics or crashes because of this nonsense? Roads are not a playground!”

(Also read: Man does push-ups on moving bike in viral videos, Bihar police responds)

The video attracted a flurry of reactions. A third user remarked, "Such stunts need to be punished severely. People should understand the consequences of their actions." Another chimed in, stating, "Irresponsible behaviour like this should result in a permanent ban on driving."

Some users even questioned the enforcement of road safety laws. "Where are the authorities? How do people like this even get away with such acts?" wrote one concerned individual. A few comments called for stricter measures, with one stating, "Public safety should be the priority. Recklessness like this should be curbed at all costs."