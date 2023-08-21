News / Trending / This maths brain teaser will put your puzzle-solving skills to the test

This maths brain teaser will put your puzzle-solving skills to the test

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 21, 2023 11:28 PM IST

This brain teaser requires you to use logical reasoning. Will you be able to solve it?

Whether it’s the mystery puzzles in comic books or logical reasoning questions, many such brain teasers leave people intrigued. And if you happen to be someone who is interested in figuring out answers to such brain teasers, here we bring you a maths-based challenge. (Also Read: This challenging math puzzle will leave you scratching your head)

Will you be able to solve this maths related question?(Instagram/@mathcince)
The post was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathcince. This Instagram handle often shares several maths-related brain teasers. In their latest challenge, the question reads, “8+4 X 5-1=?”

The page also shared two options that could be the possible answers. The options are 27 and 59.

Take a look at the post shared by @mathcince here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 300 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their solutions.

What do you think about this challenge? Were you able to find the answer?

Earlier, another such math-related puzzle had gone viral on Instagram. It was shared by the page called ‘Math Quiz, Game, and Puzzles.’ The challenge in this puzzle is to quickly identify the values of trees, spider webs, and stars and use those values to calculate a final equation. Read more about it here.

