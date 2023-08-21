This maths brain teaser will put your puzzle-solving skills to the test

Whether it’s the mystery puzzles in comic books or logical reasoning questions, many such brain teasers leave people intrigued. And if you happen to be someone who is interested in figuring out answers to such brain teasers, here we bring you a maths-based challenge. (Also Read: This challenging math puzzle will leave you scratching your head) Will you be able to solve this maths related question?(Instagram/@mathcince)

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathcince. This Instagram handle often shares several maths-related brain teasers. In their latest challenge, the question reads, “8+4 X 5-1=?”

The page also shared two options that could be the possible answers. The options are 27 and 59.

Take a look at the post shared by @mathcince here:

What do you think about this challenge? Were you able to find the answer?

