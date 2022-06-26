This oddly satisfying video shows a Labrador getting a spa treatment. Watch

There is no dearth of videos online that shows pets getting a spa treatment. In fact, there are so many videos that show dogs enjoying the spa because it makes them feel relaxed and rejuvenated. Case in point, is this one video that shows a Labrador named Magnus enjoying a spa treatment. And watching the video will likely leave you feeling calm and rejuvenated.

"Magnus LOVES getting a spa treatment! How do you spoil yourself?" reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with hashtags including #labrador, #spatreatment, and #pamperedpets. The video opens to show the dog lying down with a facial mask sheet and cucumbers and getting a massage with a face roller. We won't give away everything so you can enjoy the video completely.

Watch the adorable video below to know what happens next:

Since being posted five days ago, the video has accumulated 2.9 lakh views and more than 33,600 likes. The share has also received several comments.

"Awww, so sweet! Magnus is treated with so much love, he's really enjoying it! Thank you for giving him all the best in life!" comments an individual. "Magnus is living a much better life than most of us," jokes another. "This is so beautiful! Everybody, people and animals, need to be pampered on occasion to let them know how much they are loved and appreciated," says a third.

Pet parents also commented on the post from Instagram pages dedicated to their dogs.

"What a day!" reads a comment. "Now this is the life," says another. "Spa treatments are a PAWmazing way to spend the dreaded Monday. I'm talking to management about this right now," remarks another. "Where do I book for this spa treatment?" inquires a third.