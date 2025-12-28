This simple ChatGPT prompt can turn your Christmas photo into a Norman Rockwell painting

Even though Christmas celebrations have wrapped up, the festive spirit continues online as social media users discover a creative way to reimagine their holiday memories. A simple feature on ChatGPT is allowing people to transform their Christmas photographs into artwork inspired by the timeless style of Norman Rockwell, and the trend is quickly gaining traction. Users turned Christmas photos into Norman Rockwell style paintings using ChatGPT.(Instagram/jacquelinemmitchell)

From cosy family portraits to candid moments around the Christmas tree, users are experimenting with artificial intelligence to give their photos a nostalgic artistic makeover that resembles classic magazine illustrations.

A simple trick gaining popularity

The process is surprisingly straightforward and does not require any advanced technical knowledge. Users only need to upload their chosen Christmas photograph to ChatGPT and enter a short prompt. The most commonly used instruction is, “Turn this image into a Norman Rockwell painting”.

Once the prompt is submitted, users simply wait a few seconds. The AI then generates an image that mirrors the warm, detailed and story driven aesthetic associated with Rockwell’s iconic artwork. Many have been impressed by how accurately the tool captures the painterly style while preserving the original emotion of the photograph.

Social media platforms have been flooded with examples of these AI generated artworks, with users praising the results and encouraging others to try it for themselves. For many, it offers a way to extend the festive mood even after the holidays have ended.

Instagram clip offers extra guidance

For those who encounter difficulties or are unsure how to get started, help is readily available online. An Instagram clip shared by Jacqueline Mitchell has been circulating widely, offering a visual walkthrough of the process.

Take a look here at the clip:

The video breaks down each step clearly, from uploading the image to entering the correct prompt, making it easier for first time users to follow along. Viewers have appreciated the clarity of the explanation, with many commenting that it helped them achieve better results.