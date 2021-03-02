This swift flowing river of lava may terrify and amaze you at the same time
The wonders of nature captured on camera always make for some really interesting videos. This clip shared on Reddit showing a river of lava perfectly fits that category. After watching the video you may find yourself having the exact reaction mentioned in the subreddit- oddly satisfying.
The clip shows a river of lava flowing in a swift manner. The video is enough to make one terrified and gasp at it’s beauty at the same time.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on March 1, the clip has garnered over 8,600 upvotes and tons of comments. People had mixed reactions after watching the clip. While some couldn’t stop marvelling at the fierceness of nature, others expressed how satisfying the video was to watch.
“Oddly terrifying” pointed out an individual. “This is insanely beautiful and terrifying all at once,” commented another Reddit user.
“Looks like burnt cheese on the top of a delicious pizza,” joked a third.
What are your thoughts on this video?
