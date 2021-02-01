This turtleneck sweater by Prada reminds netizens of Swiss cheese. What do you think about it?

A knit arm warmer by Zara took the Internet by storm because of its odd design back in December. Now, a turtleneck sweater with holes by Prada is giving that unusual clothing item a run for its money in the most recent ‘episode’ of the ‘Strangest Apparel You'll See Today'.

Twitter user Hephzi Ferris shared this screenshot on the micro-blogging platform on January 27. "Prada charging £905 to look like a bit of Swiss cheese," reads the caption shared alongside the image.

The picture shows a yellow coloured openwork viscose turtleneck sweater available for pre-order. The clothing item costs £905 (approximately ₹90,536).

Check out the image below to see if you think it resembles Swiss cheese too:

Prada charging £905 to look like a bit of Swiss cheese 🧀 pic.twitter.com/8vFbfaHr05 — Hephzi Ferris (@H3phz1_m4yy) January 26, 2021

If seeing that snapshot left you with a plethora of emotions, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this Swiss cheese-resembling sweater has become a topic of discussion amongst many tweeple.

Here how netizens reacted to this item of clothing by Prada. One person said, "Talk about ugly. Prada giving a bad name to cheese, as if cheese wasn’t one of the most important models in this pandemic".

Another individual wrote, "The devil wears Swiss," referencing the film The Devil Wears Prada, based on a book of the same name.

"Defined by a precious openwork motif with placed holes, this viscose turtleneck sweater completes the looks of the Spring Summer 2021 show. The result of an ongoing creative conversation, the collection marks the debut of Creative Co-Directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons," reads the description of the product on Prada's website.

What are your thoughts on this?

