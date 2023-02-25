This video of women celebrating a cat's birthday will make you say aww. Watch

Birthdays are always special. Many people plan in advance about what they want to do and how they want to celebrate. Many people may even plan birthday parties for others. Now, a video of two women surprising their cat with a birthday party has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by Instagram page Cats of Instagram and originally uploaded by @jojotheragdollcat you can see the women decorating the house for the cat. They even put a photo wall and balloons and set the table with some food and cake. Once everything is ready, they take pictures of the cat and celebrate the birthday.

In the post's caption, they wrote, "To what extent would you go to make your furball's birthday memorable and super fun?"

Take a look at the clip below:

The video was shared on February 12. Since being posted, it has been liked by over 15,000 times and has received several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Celebrate with style!" Another person wrote, "So nice! Happy birthday." "Happy birthday furry friend," added a third. Some others have reacted using heart emojis.