Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
This woman ages 34% slower than other humans. Here's the secret to her eternal youth

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 07, 2024 03:12 PM IST

Julie Gibson Clark, 56, has achieved a 34% slower aging rate, surpassing billionaire Bryan Johnson to stay youthful.

A 56-year-old woman in the US has achieved a 34% slower ageing rate by spending just $12 dollars a day. Julie Gibson Clark has surpassed infamous billionaire Bryan Johnson, who uses his son's blood plasma to stay youthful.

Daughter of a NASA astronaut, Julie Clark was recognised by the "Rejuvenation Olympics" recently for achieving a slower ageing rate.(Instagram/@juliegibsonclark)
Daughter of a NASA astronaut, Julie Clark was recognised by the "Rejuvenation Olympics" recently for achieving a slower ageing rate.(Instagram/@juliegibsonclark)

Daughter of a NASA astronaut, Clark was recognised by the "Rejuvenation Olympics" recently for achieving an ageing rate that was far slower than an average person. Her reverse-ageing progress was tested through the Dunedin PACE blood test, which analyses certain biomarkers that are linked with ageing in humans.

Clark said she was inspired by her father, who instilled in her a habit of seeing food as fuel and prioritise nutrition for optimal body performance. She said she grew up learning that making your body deliver peak performance is achievable through regular training and nutrition.

25 years of anti-ageing routine

As an adult, Clark understood the importance of optimising her healthspan. Her goal now is to slow down her aging by improving her overall health and become stronger and less stressed.

Over the last 25 years, she has been adopting her anti-ageing strategy and tweaking it so it suits her the best. Started with just a few supplements and home cooking, she noticed the difference in her bodily functions and changes in her appearance. She gave up drinking alcohol and stopped taking her anti-depressant medication.

Since then, she has been adding and removing parts of the routine as her age progresses keeping in mind her body's changing requirements.

(Also read: Age-defying secrets: Top strategies to reverse skin ageing damage)

Reverse-ageing routine

She starts her day with daily prayers, meditation, 7 am gym workout and then follows it up with hot sauna and a cold shower.

Apart from this, diet is a crucial component to the wellness including eating a pound of vegetables each day from purple carrots, spinach to sweet potatoes. She also chooses lean proteins like chicken, eggs, and meats. She also makes sure she includes Omega 3, vitamin B and Nicotinamide Riboside, a supplement popular with longevity-seekers to boost cellular health, in her diet.

