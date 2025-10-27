‘Tier 3 college, zero connections’: Indian founder who faced multiple rejections builds successful agency from scratch

Not getting into IIT. Being rejected by every company you apply to. Watching your friends celebrate job offers while you refresh job portals for the hundredth time. For many, that’s the kind of setback that breaks confidence, but for one young founder, it became the turning point that changed everything. Kartikey Singh, the founder of Flutter Your Way, recently posted his journey on X.(@askwhykartik/X)

Kartikey Singh, the founder of Flutter Your Way, recently posted his journey on X (formerly Twitter), sharing how he faced repeated placement rejections, felt left behind while friends celebrated their job offers, and yet managed to build a 5-person agency.

From rejection to agency success:

According to the post, at 16, Singh wanted to get into IIT. It didn’t happen. At 20, he wanted a job. That didn’t happen either.

"Microsoft said no. Autodesk said no. Everyone said no."

Lying on his hostel bed, feeling like his story was already written without him as the main character, he stumbled upon a freelancer on Instagram one night, a regular person making a steady income online. Curious, he reached out. That one conversation introduced him to the world of freelancing.

"We talked. He explained how he got clients, how content worked, and how this whole thing was possible."

Singh started posting daily but received no response, no likes, no DMs, nothing. Six weeks later, a small message popped up: “Can you help me build this?” It was his first project, worth ₹3,000.

From that first small project, work slowly grew. More clients came in, rates increased, and eventually, Singh formed a small team. Today, he runs a 5-person agency earning nearly ₹6 lakh a month.

“If I can do it from a Tier-3 college with zero connections, you can too,” the post further adds.

X users reacted to the post with admiration and inspiration. Many praised Singh’s persistence and ability to turn repeated rejections into a thriving business.

Proof that rejection isn't the end, it's just redirection. Consistency and curiosity can completely rewrite your story.

