Tiger siblings jump and play with each other, video will stun you. Watch

The video was posted on Twitter by Twitter user and IFS officer Susanta Nanda.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the tiger siblings playing.(Twitter/MP Tiger Foundation)
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the tiger siblings playing.(Twitter/MP Tiger Foundation)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 05:04 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showcasing two tiger siblings has turned into a source of entertainment for many. The video captures the duo playing with each other. There is a chance that the video will win over you too. Also, you may be tempted to watch it more than once.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter. “Watching these siblings play in loop. Just a decade back, the entire tiger population of this Tiger Reserve was considered to be eliminated. Now it has a healthy population of 45/50 adults & 20/25 cubs. The story of resilience of our tiger conservation,” he wrote while posting the video. He also gave video credit to MP Tiger Foundation.

The video opens to show the tigers in the middle of what appears to be a jungle. The duo is seen leaping and playing with each other.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to one lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 5,900 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Still haven't been lucky to see a tiger in the wild... these are so beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “They are playing each other and we are enjoying to watching them,” posted another. “The leaps and the playfulness are worth the loop,” expressed a third. “The leaps and the playfulness is worth the loop,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

