 Tina Ambani on witnessing total solar eclipse: ‘Once in a lifetime, events that impact your life’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tina Ambani on witnessing total solar eclipse: ‘Once in a lifetime, events that impact your life’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 09, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Tina Ambani shared a video of the total solar eclipse that was visible in North America.

The world witnessed the first solar eclipse of this year on April 8. It was a total solar eclipse, which is rare because it requires precise alignment between the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth. The rare celestial event wasn’t witnessed in India, but it crossed North America and passed over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The celestial event saw people from all walks of life flocking out of their homes to catch a glimpse of this rare occurrence. Some also recorded it on their smartphones and shared it online. Tina Ambani is among those people. She shared a video of the total solar eclipse on Instagram and expressed that it is a ‘once in a lifetime’ event.

While sharing a video of total solar eclipse visible in North America, Tina Ambani expressed that the rare celestial event was 'beyond compare'. (Bhushan Koyande/HT photo)
While sharing a video of total solar eclipse visible in North America, Tina Ambani expressed that the rare celestial event was 'beyond compare'. (Bhushan Koyande/HT photo)

“Once in a lifetime, there are events that impact your life. A complete eclipse is one of those. A celestial event beyond compare. Privileged to witness it,” wrote Tina Ambani while sharing a video of the solar eclipse on Instagram.

The video shows the Moon slowly overlapping the Sun during the total solar eclipse taking place in North America.

Take a look at the video of the total solar eclipse shared by Tina Ambani here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since then accumulated over 16,300 views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“Wow,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Thank you for letting us also witness it through your lens.”

“Eclipse of Extreme Eloquence,” expressed a third.

A fourth reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
