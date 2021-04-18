Tiny kitten stuck in tyre rescued carefully by firefighters in Texas

In today’s edition of heartening rescue stories, this post detailing the rescue of a tiny kitten from a tyre is a must-read. Shared on Instagram by the San Antonio Technical rescue department along with the San Antonio Fire Department, the post includes several pictures showing the kitten being freed with utmost care. The adorable face of the feline after getting freed and getting a bath is bound to melt your heart.

“Local residents stopped in at Rescue 11 today with a cat stuck in a wheel for the past two days. The crews tried using soap to free the animal before resorting to cutting the cat free,” reads the caption. The images show the kitten stuck in one of the holes inside the wheel and getting carefully taken out by the rescuers with the help of some tools.

Take a look at the post:





Shared on April 16, the post has garnered over 600 likes and several comments. People showered the department with praises for saving the kitten’s life. While many couldn’t believe that the little one was stuck like that and lived to tell the tale, others pointed out how carefully the department worked to free it.

“That is some strong work,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww poor kitty, good job in getting the kitty out of a difficult situation,” commented another. “Paw-some job,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this incredible rescue?