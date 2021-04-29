To the human race: Anand Mahindra shares heartwarming clip to spread positivity amid Covid crisis

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has recently shared a video on Twitter that has tugged at the heartstrings of many. The video which is an advertisement clip by Coca-Cola features several people pledging to stray strong and united against the pandemic and fight together to overcome it.

“Optimism. A universal religion we can all belong to... Thank you Coca Cola,” reads the caption by Mahindra. The video starts with the text, “To the Human Race” and goes on to show several glimpses of life of individuals after the pandemic. The clip also shows healthcare workers working hard to make people feel better.

Take a look at the video:

Optimism. A universal religion we can all belong to... Thank you Coca Cola pic.twitter.com/IAen8i4tCl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2021

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 56,000 views and still counting. People lauded the concept and message shown in the ad and shared their opinion in the comments section.

Coca-Cola India’s Twitter handle also shared a comment under the post thanking Mahindra for spreading the note of positivity.

Thank you for sharing the optimism. Together, we can make a difference. #StopTheSpread — Coca-Cola India (@CocaCola_Ind) April 29, 2021

Here’s how others reacted

I had tears in my eyes watching this. People are frustrated sitting at home criticising the system but out there is a frontline community struggling to keep people alive. So all we can do is be thankful and grateful for their contribution towards mankind.

#StayHomeStaySafe — Swarada Sachin (@SachinSwarada) April 29, 2021

Thanks for sharing positive tweets daily.

Really this made me cry & gave me some positive feelings.

As in my family also, one member is fighting with Covid & I was feeling too negative today. — Ashima Gupta (@ashima1947) April 29, 2021

Such a positive message during these difficult times. Thanks sir for sharing this. Thank you @CocaCola — PuneetM (@misrapuneet) April 29, 2021

Nice positive video 😊👍



Need of the present moment to remain resolutely positive and help others 🙏 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) April 29, 2021

