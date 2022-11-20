Toddler dances with nurse on Bad Bunny’s song, video goes viral

If you have sat down with a cup full of tea or coffee under a clear sky yet are experiencing Monday Blues, then this video shared online is definitely for you. In it, one gets to see a cute toddler dancing alongside a health personnel on Bad Boy’s song. The video is such that you'll not be able to hold back your awws.

Good News Movement shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “This sweet pediatric cancer patient insists nurse join in on the fun. Keep on fighting & dancing little warrior! You got this!!! And wow... those dance moves!” The video opens with the toddler insisting the nurse dance with him on Bad Bunny’s song Tití me pregunta from his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti. As the video progresses, the nurse follows him and copies his dance steps.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has gathered 2.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave heartfelt comments.

“He was about to bust it. Love the joy. Dance is medicine. Music is medicine. He already knows,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “How many times is too many to watch this video?? Answer: idk I haven’t reached the number yet,” shared another. “His little spirit is still fighting. Wishing only good things for this little warrior,” commented a third. “Touches my heart. It is one of the cutest videos I have seen. Children, are magical and even if they face diversity, the magic of joy, happiness, and music feels their little soul. Special special! Filled with love!” expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON