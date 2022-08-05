Home / Trending / Toddler’s reaction to dad kissing the little one will melt your heart. Watch

Toddler's reaction to dad kissing the little one will melt your heart. Watch

Published on Aug 05, 2022 02:24 PM IST
The video of the toddler's reaction to getting a kiss from their father was posted on Instagram.
The bond between a father and his child is special. There are also videos on Instagram that show the lovely bond. Just like this video which captures the sweet moment that followed when a dad kissed his toddler.. The video is wholesome to see and may melt your heart into a puddle.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “This father wasn't expecting the kiss back from his baby. This is everything!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 3.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the sweet moment.

“Watched this 20 times,” reacted an Instagram user. “Omg. That's the cutest thing everrrrr,” expressed another. “That's pretty extraordinary,” commented a third. “Omg that was amazing,” posted a fourth. There were many who also posted heart emoticons to show their reactions.

